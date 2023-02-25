Arthur “Art” Neil Salas Concepcion, familian Cann/Malaet, of Barrigada, and formerly of Piti, died Jan. 31 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 201 Roberto St., Leyang, Barrigada. Last day will be Feb. 8. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

