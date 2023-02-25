Arthur “Art” Neil Salas Concepcion, familian Cann/Malaet, of Barrigada, and formerly of Piti, died Jan. 31 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at 201 Roberto St., Leyang, Barrigada. Last day will be Feb. 8. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Lucky you don't sedate me': GMH patient alleges botched procedure
- Delivery driver accuses business owner of groping
- Man is allegedly attacked over ‘having sex’ with other’s ‘chick’
- Man arrested in alleged road rage case
- Moylan gives homeless 5 days to leave encampment
- Police arrest woman suspected in robbery of Yona gas station
- Elderly woman who died in fire was lifelong Barrigada resident
- Inalåhan Gadao festival a hit with crowd
- Families get $8.1M through HAF program
- Tabbada pleads guilty to murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
The Gilita Gazette
- By Joycelynn Atalig
Rota - an island with the most intimate traffic experience in the world. Read moreThe Rota wave: ‘Aluf Luta!’
- By Brion Kanda
I read with great interest and some amusement the article “DPW: Guam ‘does not have good drivers’” which appeared in the Feb. 6 edition of The… Read moreSolutions from a 'lane blocker'
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In