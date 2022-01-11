Arthur Ray Charles Mergist died on Oct. 5. Final services will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Columbarium at the Our Lady of Peace Memorial Park in Windward Hills on the Cross Island Road. A tree planting will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree, anywhere.
Vanessa Wills
