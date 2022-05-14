Asuncion Duenas Borja, familian Chabok, of Yigo, died April 15 at the age of 67. The last night of Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. April 28 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana, followed by cremation.

