Asuncion Duenas Borja, familian Chabok, of Yigo , died April 15 at the age of 67. The last night of Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. April 28 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana, followed by cremation.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested in alleged spear gun threat in Malesso'
- Police: Woman who died had betel nut lodged in her airways
- Report: 2 food businesses had pest infestation
- Police: Meth, gun, cash found following motorcycle chase
- Man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl since she was 7
- GDOE employee files EEO complaint; administration can't comment on ongoing case
- 'Fresh start in life'
- Mark Smith suspended from practicing law
- Airman, civilian charged in thefts at military stores appear in court
- UOG job fair will have more than 40 employers seeking potential employees
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
In my previous district, I had a student, let’s call her Gracie, whol started her mornings the same way. She walks quickly into the classroom,… Read more
- Tina Rose Muña Barnes
Every pregnant worker deserves the opportunity to work and support their family without risking the health of their pregnancy; however, there … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In