Atanasia "Tanay" Dael Carbon, of Dededo, died Aug. 13 at the age of 84. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Do you agree with Guam's return to PCOR1?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- $3.9M in tax refund checks to be mailed out
- Guam bracing to return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1
- 'We are closing with a heavy heart'
- Defective lamp leads to drug arrests
- Six arrested in separate cases
- 'We are spiraling'
- AG: Traveler charged with quarantine violation
- Businesses announce PCOR1 hours, services
- 'It's really heartbreaking' after 44 years
- $1.8M in EIP checks, $3.9M in tax refund checks processed
Images
Videos
There was a sense of dismissiveness from the governor's budget and finance officials when they were asked in a legislative discussion recently… Read more
Insights
- By Fran Hezel
The island has just celebrated Liberation Day. As in past years, this was a time to relive the excitement of an end to the war by recalling th… Read more
- Lou Leon Guerrero
Editor's note: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued this statement in response to the Guam Chamber of Commerce statement on Saturday. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In