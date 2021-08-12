Aubrey Ann Taitano Thomas, of Dededo, died on Aug. 2 at the age of 24. Viewing and last respects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac), Nimitz Hill.

