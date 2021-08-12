Aubrey Ann Taitano Thomas, of Dededo, died on Aug. 2 at the age of 24. Viewing and last respects from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac), Nimitz Hill.
Today, about 92% of the nearly 30,000 of Guam's public school children will be going back to in-person classrooms. Read more
I am a bit of a wrestling snob. I can immediately spot good wrestling when I see it. In junior high school, high school and college, I boxed a… Read more
In her most divisive act yet, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is pitting the residents of Guam against each other in a battle for financial survival. Read more
