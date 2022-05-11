Audrey Fae Santos Peredo, of Mangilao, and formerly of Dededo, died May 7 at the age of 44. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the family residence at 137 N. Sirena Loop, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid May 17 at the family residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

