Augusto “Gus”/ “Tutu”, Terlaje Sablan, “Familian Chode “of Sinajana, died Jan. 6 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being held at 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and 6 p.m. Friday, Rosaries following Mass. Last respects will be from 7:30 - 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at St. Jude Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada

