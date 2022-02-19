Aurelia Natividad Jallorina, of Yigo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 1 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.

