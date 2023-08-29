Aurora “Ali"/"Ollie” Flores Borja, of Mangilao, passed away Aug. 24 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekends (except Thursday) and 4:30 p.m. Saturday until Sept. 2 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

