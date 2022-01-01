Aurora Jimenez Caasi, of Dededo, died Dec. 27, 2021, at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will take place in Bolinao, Pangasinan, Philippines.

