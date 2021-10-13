Avelino "Fred" Rabara, of Barrigada, died on Sept. 25, 2021 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.to noon on Oct. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo at 1 p.m. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

