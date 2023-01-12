Azriel "Azzy"/ "'Aukai"/ "Buffaroo" Lakopo'aukai Naholowaa, of Inalåhan died Jan. 10 at the age of 23. Mass of Intentions is being said at 6 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and at 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan, until Jan. 18. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 - 11:45 a.m. Jan. 21 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Food and hygiene products will be accepted to give agencies that help those struggling with mental illness and addiction.

