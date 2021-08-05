Baby Aaden Ross Taman Manglona, of Ordot, died July 27 at the age of 3 months. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

