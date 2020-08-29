Baby Enrique Cruz Baza IV, of Yona, died Aug. 14. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $2.9M in tax refunds checks to be mailed
- GPD: Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested, prosecuted
- UPDATE: Umatac flooded, flash flood warning in effect
- 136 new COVID-19 cases; total now 1,120
- GovGuam weighs lockdown extension
- Stay-at-home order will be extended one week
- 'Let's pray it comes through'
- Unemployment checks out, but lockdown poses new challenge: where to cash them
- Man allegedly used a rental car in robbery
- Chairman: Physicians group didn't advise PCOR1, outdoor fitness ban
Images
Videos
Fitness enthusiasts got a welcome break from blanket restrictions. The reprieve should not be abused.
Thank you, governor, for allowing reason to prevail over blanket rules that didn't make sense. Read more
Letter to the editor
- Dr. Thomas Shieh
Editor's note: Dr. Thomas Shieh shared this open letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, and Dr. Michael Cruz. Read more
- J.J. Ambrose
When the Governor of Guam announced we had to close our business and stay at home, we did. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In