Baby Enrique Cruz Baza IV, of Yona, died Aug. 14. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $2.9M in tax refunds checks to be mailed
- GPD: Anyone caught at any public parks or beaches for any reason may be arrested, prosecuted
- 136 new COVID-19 cases; total now 1,120
- Quarantined traveler facing charges shares his side of story
- UPDATE: Umatac flooded, flash flood warning in effect
- GovGuam weighs lockdown extension
- Lockdown gets mixed reactions
- Guam has 7th COVID-related death. Fatality is a man, 34, with health issues
- 'Let's pray it comes through'
- Stay-at-home order will be extended one week
Images
Videos
Fitness enthusiasts got a welcome break from blanket restrictions. The reprieve should not be abused.
Thank you, governor, for allowing reason to prevail over blanket rules that didn't make sense. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
The Guam Legislature should cancel the primary. At a hearing in July 2020, I suggested the senators cancel the primary. Over the last several … Read more
- Lt. Gen. Wallace “Chip” Gregson
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is slated to visit Guam on Aug. 29 and meet with Japan’s Defense Minister Kono, who is flying in for the occ… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In