Baby Kai'noa Jayce Paulino, of Santa Rita, died on Oct. 16 at the age of 3 months. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30 - 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita. Interment Services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

