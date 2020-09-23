Baby Noah John Quenga Manibusan, of Pago Bay, died on Sept. 16 at the age of 5 months. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
