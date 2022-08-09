Balbino Cabrera Gumataotao, Familian Chobic/Bindan, of Anigua, died on August 7 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. daily followed by 6 p.m. Mass at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna, excluding Saturdays. Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. followed by 5 p.m. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 a.m. - noon August 18 at Pigo Cemetery Mausoleum Anigua. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment services to follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

