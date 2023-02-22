Balbino L. Serencio, of Yigo, died Feb. 16 at the age of 84. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:20 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

