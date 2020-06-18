Barbara Ann "Bobbie Ann" Gutierrez Leon Guerrero, of Agana Heights, died May 31 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon June 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

