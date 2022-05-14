Barbara “Auntie B”/“Bobbie” Ann Quidachay, of Sinajana, died May 11 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang. Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries