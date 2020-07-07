Barbara "Bobbie" Cruz Charfauros, familian Biang/Mafongfong, of Agat, died on June 27 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is being offered at 7 a.m. at St. Francis Church in Yona. A memorial service will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 9 at Guam Veteran’s Chapel in Piti, followed by interment at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery.

