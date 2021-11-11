Barbara "Bobbie" Guzman Pangelinan, of Sinajana, died Nov. 3 at the age of 61. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
