Barbara Jean Taitague Mendiola, familian Pomparu/Kabayu, of Dededo, died June 23 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 13 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

