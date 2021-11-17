Barbara “Bobbie" Materne Johnson, familian Fungo, of Adelup, died on Oct. 27 at the age of 56. Last respects for Barbara will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

