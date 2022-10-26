Barbara “Bobbie” Paulino Rolinski, of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died Oct. 20 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is offered at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday at San Isidro Church in Malojloj. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at the San Isidro Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Inalåhan.

