Barbara "Bobbie" Rosario Reyes, of Hågat, passed away May 18 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 29 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

