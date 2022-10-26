Barbara Toves Rolinski, of Dededo, died Oct. 22 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday ending on November 2 at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Funeral will be held Nov. 12, details will be announced at a later date.

