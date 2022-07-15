Barbra Ann Pleadwell, of St. Petersburg, Florida, former resident of Talo’fo’fo, died March 22 at the age of 50. Last respects may be paid from 2- 5 p.m. July 24 at Jeff’s Pirates Cove.
Barbra Ann Pleadwell
Vanessa Wills
