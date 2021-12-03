Barcelisa Chiguina Soriano, familian Tong, of Malesso', died Nov. 25 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso' at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

