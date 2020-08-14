Barcilisa Diaz Martinez, also known as “Barcy," of Sinajana, died Aug. 7 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention is being offered on Saturdays at 5 p.m.; Sundays at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; and Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at St. Jude Church, followed by a memorial service from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Guam Veterans Chapel in Piti. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

