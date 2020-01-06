Barry John Quinata, familian "Bajogo," of Umatac, died at the age of 43. Masses and rosaries are being offered at San Dionisio Church, Umatac: 7 p.m. rosary Jan. 6-7; 6:30 p.m. rosary, 7 p.m. Mass on Jan. 8; and 7 p.m. rosary Jan. 9. Family viewing will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Final respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Umatac church. Mass for the Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery.
