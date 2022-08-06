Beatrice “Bea”/“Katrina” Acuavera, familian Alabado, of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died June 27 at the age of 72. Nightly rosary is at 7 p.m. at 369 Chalan Fangualuan, Malojloj. Ninth day of Mass will be at 6 p.m. July 7 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj, with rosary and dinner to follow. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Inalåhan.
