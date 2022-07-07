Beatrice “Bea”/“Katrina” Acuavera, familian Alabado, of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died June 27 at the age of 72. Nightly rosary is at 7 p.m. at 369 Chalan Fangualuan, Malojloj. Ninth day of Mass will be at 6 p.m. July 7 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Rosary and dinner to follow. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Inalåhan.

