Beatrice “Betty” Benson died Sept. 29. A memorial service hosted by The National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the Mariana Islands will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Guam Museum in Hagåtña.
Beatrice Benson
Vanessa Wills
