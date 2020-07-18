Beatrice Blas Aguon, also known as “Betty/Bea/Auntie Ting," of Yigo, died July 14 at the age of 70. Mass is being held at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo until July 22. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
