Beatrice Fegurgur Naputi, “Auntie Tee,” of Sinajana, formerly from Malesso', died June 18 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana: 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Last night will be June 27. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 7 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.
