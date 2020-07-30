Beatrice "Bea" Mary Heflin, of Barrigada, died on July 22 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is offered at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto as follows: 5:30 p.m., July 30; 6 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 3. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Toto church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries