Beatrice “Bea” Taeu Pereda, familian Gabit, of Barrigada, died April 10 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being said as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries