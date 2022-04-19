Beatrice “Bea” Taeu Pereda, familian Gabit, of Barrigada, died April 10 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is offered as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Adelup eyes red-light cams
- Poki Fry announces closure after 8 years
- Mother admits to buying meth with toddler in car
- Violent attack on child caught on camera; suspect arrested
- Slain officer’s family sues GovGuam
- 'They basically have nothing': Family of 10 needs help to restart a new life
- 'Surreal': Subway shooting strikes close to home for Guam daughters
- 'He'd be really proud of me': Police officer trainee gives tribute to dad, late Sen. Santos
- Father charged in the alleged abuse of 6-week-old baby, denies allegations through attorney
- Drug dealer may be deported to Philippines after serving his time
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- Elizabeth Hamilton
Families’ heavy reliance on computers and other electronic devices for school and for work has been an inevitable part of everyday life over t… Read more
- By Holly Rustick
(Editor's note: The government of Guam's Prugråman Pinilan is funded with federal funds.) Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In