Begoña "Bego" Santos Flores, originally from Saipan, now residing in Talo'fo'fo Windward Hills, died August 11 at the age of 77. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon August 28 and Funeral service from noon - 1 p.m. at Talo'fo'fo Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

