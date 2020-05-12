Belinda Mantanona Francisco, also known as "Bebelyn" or "Lyn," of Mangilao and formerly of Malojloj, died April 30 at the age of 54. Private family viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will be at 1 p.m.  May 15 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Inarajan. 

