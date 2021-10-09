Belta Sgambelluri Perez, of Barrigada, died Oct. 6 at the age of 79. Nightly rosaries are being streamed live via Zoom at 7 p.m. at httQs:Lus04web.zoom.us/jL4991071382?QWd=aEFhNkN2UndObOxRVFdVSjNvY3RtQt09. Meeting ID: 499 107 1382 Passcode: J37y6Q. Last respects will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries