Ben Canlas De Leon, of Mangilao, died July 5 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. July 16 at 140 Father Duenas Drive, Mangilao. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.
