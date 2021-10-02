Ben S. Degayo

Ben S. Degayo

Ben S. Degayo, of Mangilao, died on Sept. 27 at the age of 75. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries