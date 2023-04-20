Benigno “Bennett"/"Ben” Andres Manibusan Palomo, Familian “Sam/Lele”, of Tamuning, passed away April 15 at the age of 86. Rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m. on weekends at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, in Tamuning. Mass to follow the rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 27 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagatña.
Benigno Andres Manibusan Palomo
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga triggered 300ft mega-tsunami
- Ex-MMA fighter fails to attend hearings to enter guilty plea
- 2 men charged after suspected methamphetamine found in cars
- ‘Why are they not performing?’
- New California high-end luxury electric car company to take on Ferrari and Tesla
- Suspect accused of raping sleeping woman
- Driver allegedly alerted police to drugs during traffic stop
- 'My thought is it’s a bigger issue than maybe some of us realize’
- Agriculture employee seen in cockfighting video reinstated
- 4 arrests so far as AG, police act on reports of panhandling
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
WRITINGS ON THE WALL
- Ron McNinch
In the last week, Sen. Roy Quinata has proposed we eliminate primaries on Guam. I have been a longtime advocate for eliminating primaries on G… Read moreSilly skullduggery in Guam primaries
- By Tim Rohr
April is World Autism Month. The site autismspeaks.org proclaims, “Throughout the month, we focus on coming together in unity and collaboratio… Read moreAutism has spiked; what does data show?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In