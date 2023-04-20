Benigno “Bennett"/"Ben” Andres Manibusan Palomo, Familian “Sam/Lele”, of Tamuning, passed away April 15 at the age of 86. Rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m. on weekends at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, in Tamuning. Mass to follow the rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 27 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagatña.

