Benito Santos Santos, also known as “Ben," familian Balitres, of Toto, died Jan. 3 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
