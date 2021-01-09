Benito Santos Santos, also known as “Ben," familian Balitres, of Toto, died Jan. 3 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries