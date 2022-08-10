Benjamin A. Baldonado, of Dededo, died July 28 at the age of 82. Mass is being celebrated and rosary is being prayed nightly at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo, including: Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, followed by rosary (upper level); Mass at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 to 4, followed by rosary (lower level); and Mass at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, followed by rosary (upper level). Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo, followed by interment service at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
