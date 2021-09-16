Benjamin King Gay died on Sept. 8 2021 at the age of 54.
Mass for Christian Burial will be held on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada.
Internment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
